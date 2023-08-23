Knicks will have instant chemistry from Villanova trio

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are benefiting from a strong Villanova Wildcats connection, with alumni Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo making their mark in the organization.

Continued On-Court Chemistry

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are currently representing Team USA in the FIBA World Cup tournament. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo, though not partaking in the tournament, enjoys an advantage in fostering chemistry due to his college experience.

A Trio with Shared Experience

This trio isn’t new to playing together; they were part of the Wildcats team that clinched the championship in 2016. Furthermore, Brunson and DiVincenzo repeated their triumph in 2018. This shared history bodes well for their collaboration with the Knicks, particularly when aligned with the team’s top player.

Crucial Chemistry for Success

Solid chemistry on the professional court is a pivotal factor in shaping a championship-caliber team. Impressively, this new trio of Knicks players has already established that chemistry before even setting foot on the court together as Knicks.

“(DiVincenzo’s) my guy. I was talking to him the other day,” Hart said to Sports Illustrated back in June. “(Brunson and DiVincenzo) are my brothers and I hope we can share the court for a long time and hopefully in the same uniform.”

Instantaneous Chemistry: A Winning Ingredient

Drawing from the positive impact of Hart’s inclusion during last season’s trade deadline, it’s clear that the addition of Donte DiVincenzo will seamlessly enhance the trio’s on-court chemistry.

The Knicks experienced a remarkable upswing after Hart joined the roster, securing victories in their first nine games with him. This strong finish propelled the Knicks to a 17-8 record over the final 25 games, ultimately earning them the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed and their first second-round playoff appearance in a decade.

DiVincenzo’s Impact and Fit on the Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo’s addition to the Knicks further bolsters their roster. His adeptness in the three-and-D play style aligns seamlessly with the team’s strategic requirements. This integration is set to amplify the Knicks’ upward trajectory within the competitive landscape.

An Exciting Future Awaits

With a history of collegiate triumphs, the prospect of witnessing this trio’s collaboration on the NBA court is indeed thrilling. The Knicks are actively cultivating a culture that thrives on enthralling basketball, and this trio stands poised to contribute significantly to this captivating narrative.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_