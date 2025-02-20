Knicks will be without star forward right after All-Star break

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks won’t have Josh Hart active for their first game back after All-Star Weekend.

Knicks’ Josh Hart out with knee injury

According to New York Knicks on SI’s Geoff Magliocchetti, Hart will be sidelined for the team’s next game with a knee issue:

“Josh Hart has been ruled out for the Knicks’ return to action from the All-Star break. The injury report diagnoses him with a right knee ailment, namely patellofemoral syndrome, which is labeled as “pain at the front of the knee, around the kneecap” and sometimes referred to as “runner’s knee” (h/t Mayo Clinic),” Magliocchetti reported.

Hart will be missed in the Knicks’ rotation

Fortunately, New York will be taking on the struggling Chicago Bulls (22-33) in their next game on Thursday. However, they have a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) — who are the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed — on Friday.

Not only so, but they’ll have a quick turnaround to take on the defending champion Boston Celtics (39-16) on Sunday. Hart will most certainly be needed for both of those latter two duels.

The Villanova product should not miss too much time. Runner’s knee kept his teammate Miles McBride sidelined for five games between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23. There’s no certain timetable for his return. Nevertheless, in the midst of a career year for the Knicks, Hart’s 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest won’t be on hand against the Bulls.