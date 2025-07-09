Knicks whiff on top assistant coach target

For the New York Knicks, the coaching search behind new head coach Mike Brown just got a little trickier after missing on James Borrego.

New York had eyes on Borrego as a top candidate to join Brown’s bench, hoping he’d become a trusted right-hand man this season.

But instead, Borrego is heading back to the New Orleans Pelicans, staying in the same role that made him so attractive to begin with.

Why Borrego was on the Knicks’ radar this summer

There’s good reason the Knicks were interested in luring James Borrego away. He’s built quite the coaching résumé despite modest opportunities.

The 47-year-old led the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 through 2022 and managed a 43–39 record in his final season, no small feat with that roster.

Borrego also stepped in for 30 games as interim head coach for the Orlando Magic back in 2015, gaining valuable experience in tough situations.

Even if his overall head coaching record didn’t sparkle, his reputation for strategy and player development turned plenty of heads.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A key opportunity missed for Mike Brown’s staff

Bringing Borrego to New York would have been a major win for Mike Brown as he builds out a coaching group that fits his vision.

Unlike Tom Thibodeau, who often ran light practices and avoided too many live sessions, Brown thrives on intense, game-like training.

Adding Borrego’s basketball mind could’ve created a rich blend of X’s and O’s alongside Brown’s demanding, detail-driven approach.

It’s the kind of pairing that might have turned close playoff losses into victories, especially with how much experience Borrego brings.

The Pelicans hold on to an important piece

According to SNY’s Ian Begley and Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Pelicans will keep Borrego as their associate head coach next season.

That’s a crucial retention for New Orleans, who clearly value his presence as they look to maximize Zion Williamson and others.

For the Knicks, though, it’s back to the drawing board. They’ll need to find another experienced hand who can support Brown from the bench.

What comes next for the Knicks’ coaching search?

Expect the Knicks to act quickly. They can’t afford to let this important spot next to Brown linger too long into the summer.

The front office knows the margin for error is tiny if they want to keep pace with teams like Boston and Indiana in the East.

Brown has spoken openly about wanting collaboration and building a long-term, championship-level culture in New York.

That requires not just talent on the floor but also sharp, aligned voices in the coaches’ room to drive the day-to-day grind.