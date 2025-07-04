Knicks were targeting perfect fit big man next to Karl-Anthony Towns before Lakers deal

The New York Knicks have been building smartly this offseason, but one splashy idea slipped through their fingers almost as quickly as it surfaced.

They saw a golden opportunity to team up Karl-Anthony Towns with another versatile big, hoping to overwhelm smaller teams with sheer size and skill.

New York was targeting DeAndre Ayton for a reason

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks had genuine interest in DeAndre Ayton after Portland decided to move on from the 7-footer.

Ayton being bought out was a rare chance to snag a dominant rebounder and interior scorer without gutting the roster or draft capital.

On paper, pairing Ayton and Towns could’ve created headaches for opponents trying to guard two athletic bigs who command attention inside.

Ayton instead chose Los Angeles and a new chapter

Ayton ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, securing a deal that will pay him $34 million next season, $8.1 million from L.A. itself.

For that price, the Knicks would’ve practically sprinted to sign the contract. Having Ayton slot in next to Towns was almost too perfect.

Even though Ayton only played 40 games last season, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and shot an efficient .566 from the floor.

New York didn’t stand still — they pivoted quickly

Instead of panicking or chasing overpriced fallback options, the Knicks smartly turned to Guerschon Yabusele to help fill their needs up front.

Yabusele may not have Ayton’s name recognition, but he brings intriguing offensive skills, a physical frame, and should thrive in Mike Brown’s system.

At just two years and $12 million, the Knicks found value while still keeping financial flexibility for future upgrades.

Yabusele is more than just a consolation prize

Many Knicks fans might see Yabusele as plan B, but he actually could fit even better than Ayton alongside or to spell Towns in certain matchups.

He’s mobile, can space the floor more consistently, and doesn’t need a high volume of post touches to impact the game on offense.

That’s exactly the type of complement New York needed: someone who allows Towns to stay featured without clogging lanes or slowing down ball movement.

The Knicks are still built around depth and chemistry

Landing Ayton would’ve been like buying a luxury car you don’t totally need — it sounds flashy, but might not maximize all your resources.

The Knicks’ current strategy emphasizes building their deep, balanced roster intact, building on last season’s chemistry and hard-nosed defense.

Adding Jordan Clarkson and Yabusele gives them more scoring pop and versatility without sacrificing the identity that helped them reach new heights.

New York’s front office deserves quiet praise here

Fans clamoring for a giant splash sometimes overlook that measured moves often push contenders over the top. The Knicks played this wisely.

Instead of gutting depth or strangling their cap flexibility, they stayed opportunistic. Ayton didn’t pan out, so they simply pivoted to a solid option.

It’s the kind of patient approach that keeps a team dangerous not just this season, but well into the next few years.

Yabusele could be exactly what this Knicks team needs

New York may still chase another piece at the deadline if the right star shakes free, but for now, Yabusele offers genuine upside.

He might even carve out a bigger role than expected, especially given Towns’ injury history and Brown’s love of multi-skilled big men.