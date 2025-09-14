Knicks waited on free agent point guard — but their backup plan was brilliant

The New York Knicks didn’t wait forever for Ben Simmons to make up his mind. After giving the veteran weeks to decide if he wanted to join as a backup point guard, the front office grew impatient and went in another direction. Instead of uncertainty, Leon Rose opted for action, reshaping the roster with multiple moves designed to solidify the backcourt.

Knicks strike quickly with new additions

The Knicks signed Landry Shamet to a veteran minimum deal, a familiar face who provides shooting depth. But the real headliner was the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, along with Garrison Matthews, a pair that gives Mike Brown more flexibility and reliability in the second unit.

Brogdon, now 32, comes with questions but also plenty of intrigue. He played only 24 games for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 23.5 minutes, 12.7 points, and 4.1 assists. His shooting numbers dipped, especially from beyond the arc at just .286, but that’s far from his career norm. Just one season prior, Brogdon shot .444 from three while averaging 14.9 points and captured the Sixth Man of the Year award in Boston.

Brogdon’s fit and importance

The Knicks don’t need Brogdon to be a star—they need him to be steady. His experience running an offense and his ability to shift between point guard and shooting guard make him a versatile piece off the bench. At his best, he can control tempo, knock down open looks, and feed the Knicks’ growing collection of scoring options.

On a minimum contract, his value is undeniable. The challenge is making room for him on the roster, which could force the Knicks to move a young piece like Tyler Kolek. That’s where the decision becomes more complicated.

Balancing youth and win-now urgency

Kolek is still at the start of his development, and moving him now could cut short a player with upside. But the Knicks are chasing more than growth—they’re chasing a championship. Patience is often the hardest commodity to hold onto when a team is close to contention, and Kolek’s stalled progress may make the front office lean toward a proven veteran who can help immediately.

The analogy here is simple: the Knicks are at a dinner table with their best meal still in the oven. Do they wait for the food to be ready, or do they take what’s hot and available now to satisfy the hunger? With championship ambitions, the answer often tilts toward the present.

Rose’s quick pivot pays off

Leon Rose showed once again he won’t be left waiting at the altar. When Simmons dragged his feet, Rose pivoted and landed value. Brogdon, Shamet, and Matthews combine affordable contracts with playoff experience and clear roles.

For a roster already stacked with star talent, the Knicks didn’t need to swing for the fences. They needed reliability and balance. With Brogdon leading that second unit, they may have quietly found the missing piece that keeps them in step with the league’s elite.