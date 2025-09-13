Knicks could trade young point guard away after adding several sharpshooters

The New York Knicks made a pair of savvy moves this week, signing Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to bolster their depth.

Both players bring proven shooting and veteran poise, but their arrivals may push second-year guard Tyler Kolek onto the trade block.

A deeper look at New York’s new additions

Shamet gives the Knicks another floor spacer, a role he’s consistently filled across multiple playoff-contending rosters throughout his career.

He won’t command the ball much, but his ability to punish defenses from beyond the arc creates valuable offensive flexibility.

Meanwhile, Brogdon represents the more impactful signing — an experienced point guard who can reliably spell Jalen Brunson when necessary.

Brogdon’s efficiency, steady playmaking, and defensive awareness make him a stabilizing force for a second unit that often lacked structure.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kolek’s role squeezed by veteran presence

While adding veterans strengthens the rotation, it also pushes Kolek further down the depth chart than he already was.

The 24-year-old appeared in 41 games as a rookie, averaging just 7.2 minutes, two points, and 1.7 assists per outing.

His efficiency left much to be desired, connecting on only 32.9 percent of his shots while struggling to adjust to NBA pace.

Summer League was supposed to show progress, but instead, Kolek’s play reinforced the idea that he still needs significant development.

Trade interest beginning to surface

Despite his struggles, Kolek’s reputation as an “assist maestro” has not gone unnoticed around the league this offseason.

According to ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen, at least one team has already expressed legitimate interest in trading for the young guard.

“Jalen Brunson, Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride, and new additions in Jordan Clarkson and Brogdon would give the team depth at guard. This could logjam incoming second-year guard Tyler Kolek behind the group of veteran ball handlers. Moving Kolek could afford the 24-year-old opportunity that he would not get in New York. At least one opposing team has demonstrated interest in Kolek this offseason, ClutchPoints also learned.”

The report highlights what many already sense — Kolek may benefit from a change of scenery where opportunity exists.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ decision ahead

The front office will need to weigh Kolek’s long-term upside against the immediate needs of a contending roster.

With Brunson, Brogdon, Clarkson, and McBride already ahead of him, meaningful minutes will be nearly impossible to find in New York.

Trading him now could open a roster spot, provide flexibility, and give Kolek the development opportunities he won’t receive here.

At the same time, moving on from a young guard so quickly is always a gamble — one the Knicks must carefully consider.

For now, Shamet and Brogdon bring much-needed reinforcement, but their arrivals also shine a harsh light on Kolek’s uncertain future.