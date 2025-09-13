Knicks free agent guard officially not returning next season

Amidst the recent moves that the New York Knicks have made, one player who is currently a free agent is confirmed not to be returning next season.

Knicks officially not re-signing Cameron Payne

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that guard Cameron Payne won’t come back next season. He averaged 6.9 points in 72 games in his lone season in New York.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Payne played a much larger role than initially anticipated, becoming one of their main bench options throughout most of the season. He was a key part of their Game 1 playoff victory against the Detroit Pistons, spearheading a 21-0 New York run that helped them complete the comeback win.

The Knicks have had a busy offseason

The veteran free agent will now seek offers elsewhere, though it is unclear what his market looks like with just two weeks until the start of training camp. New York has had a busy offseason as it looks to build a team capable of winning the championship next season.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Knicks have so far added Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Garrison Mathews (training camp deal), and Guerschon Yabusele. They also brought back Landry Shamet on a non-guaranteed deal.

New York begins their preseason on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers. It is still unknown if they plan to add more players before then, but Payne will not be one of those players.