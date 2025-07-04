Knicks urged to trade Karl-Anthony Towns in ridiculous swap for Lakers star

The New York Knicks stand on the edge of something special, yet whispers of trading for LeBron James keep popping up.

It feels reckless to even entertain blowing up their promising core to chase an aging superstar, even if that superstar is still LeBron.

LeBron remains unstoppable, but the Knicks must think bigger

At 40, LeBron James continues to defy logic. Last season, he played 70 games and logged heavy minutes with ease.

He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists while shooting over 51% from the field and nearly 38% from deep.

No one in their right mind doubts what LeBron can still do on a basketball court — the man is a living cheat code.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A massive contract and dwindling window make it risky

However, the Knicks would be inheriting the final year of LeBron’s deal, paying him a staggering $52.6 million next season.

For a player who might retire soon, that’s a steep gamble for a team that was just one series away from the NBA Finals.

It’s like betting your entire paycheck on one spin at the roulette table — thrilling if it hits, devastating if it doesn’t.

Karl-Anthony Towns offers far more long-term value

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is still in his prime at 28, under contract for three more seasons at $220 million total.

He’ll have a player option worth $61 million in 2027-28, but that’s a problem the Knicks would gladly tackle later.

Towns was a top-15 player this past season, providing a blend of shooting and size that meshes beautifully with New York’s style.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks are just getting started with this core

The Knicks haven’t even scratched the surface of what their starting five can become. They’ve only spent a year building chemistry.

Rushing to gut the roster now just for “financial flexibility” or a final LeBron push feels unnecessarily destructive.

They’re on the doorstep of contending and it makes more sense to see how far this group can go together.

National voices still can’t help but toy with the idea

Wosny Lambre of The Ringer recently threw out, “Trade LeBron for KAT, straight up. Like salaries. They play the same position functionally.”

Even ESPN’s Zach Lowe floated a scenario that would send LeBron to New York for OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson.

“I mentioned financial relief being one of the sneaky reasons the Knicks might do it,” Lowe said. “That situation is one to monitor.”

Chasing LeBron would derail something worth building

Yes, the Knicks could clear future money and reset around Brunson. But why rip apart a team that nearly broke through this year?

With Towns locked in, the Knicks are positioned to run it back and make a deeper push. LeBron simply complicates that.