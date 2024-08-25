Knicks urged to sign former 8-time All-Star this summer

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have need for another competent center in their depth chart, and one writer introduced a former superstar as an option the franchise would be wise to look to for support.

Ben Stinar of Fastbreak on SI named Dwight Howard as a five man the Knicks could reap great benefits from signing before the 2024-25 NBA season commences. Stinar justified his assertion by saying this in part:

“Howard did an excellent job of transforming into a role player over his final few seasons in the NBA.

At 38, Howard still appears to be in great shape and could excel in a role where he averages less than 10 minutes per game,” Stinar wrote.

“In addition, the eight-time All-Star could be used for different matchups in the postseason.”

Why Dwight Howard could be the perfect add for the Knicks

Howard would bring many tangible and intangible qualities and skill sets to the Knicks’ frontcourt in a potential pairing. The former Orlando Magic superstar knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, having been one of the most integral ancillary pieces on the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title-winning team.

He also knows what it’s like to commandeer a team to the Finals as a franchise player, having done so with a surprise Magic team that tore through an ultra-competitive top-heavy Eastern Conference in 2009, including victories over the then-defending champion Boston Celtics in that year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals en route to a Finals berth.

The Knicks need championship experience in their locker room. As it stands, OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo are their only players that have won a title. Anunoby captured one in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors and DiVincenzo did so with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

The Knicks have the flexibility to take on Howard next season

Beyond that, the Knicks already have elite rim protection and rebounding from Mitchell Robinson, versatility in Precious Achiuwa, as well as size, athleticism, and youth in Jericho Sims at the center slot.

Thus, bringing on an aged Howard, who will turn 39 years old during the 2024-25 campaign, would give the Knicks a talent who showed he could stay ready and provide ultra-high energy, grit, and great execution in the pick-and-roll on both ends of the floor in 2021-22 for the Lakers, his last season played in the NBA. If he could be lured back to the Association for the veteran’s minimum, he’d be a player that would fit right into Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s scheme.