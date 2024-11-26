Knicks’ two-way forward is making strong case for an All-Star appearance in 2024

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is hard to imagine many people expected OG Anunoby to take a massive offensive leap when the New York Knicks signed him to a five-year, $212.5 million deal in the offseason. Not only is he taking that leap, but he is quickly becoming a top option on the Knicks and could be in the All-Star conversation.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby exploded for a big game against the Nuggets

Anunoby had his best game of the season so far on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. He scored a career-high 40 points on 16-for-23 shooting from the floor and 5-for-7 from three. Defensively, he was putting in his usual work there as well, as Nuggets players shot 7-for-21 with Anunoby as the primary defender.

This season has featured a different version of Anunoby, as he is willing to score in more ways than just catch-and-shoot threes. He has made a strong impact by cutting inside the paint and creating his own shots in the mid-range along with the three-point shooting.

Anunoby is having a career season with the Knicks

The result has been a career year for the 27-year-old forward. This season, he is averaging career-highs in points (19.1), field goal percentage (52.4%) and three-point percentage (42.2%). The increased efficiency is coming on larger volume as well, as he is averaging 13.6 field goal attempts per game this season, the most since the 2021-22 with the Toronto Raptors.

Anunoby also has a +112 plus-minus this season, which is the highest on the Knicks and 18th-best in the NBA. He has been undoubtedly one of the top wing players in the league, getting the job done on both ends of the floor and contributing to winning basketball./

Can Anunoby make the All-Star team this season?

His season averages are not eye-popping to where one would immediately place the All-Star label on him, but his impact on winning is what makes him equally as valuable to an All-Star and deserves to be recognized. There is a chance that the Knicks could end up with three All-Stars this year in Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Of course, it is not guaranteed that this stretch of excellence will continue for Anunoby, as he could always end up lessening his production as Brunson and Towns continue to develop chemistry. Regardless, Anunoby is having a career season this year, and his contributions to a winning team cannot be overlooked.