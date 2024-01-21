Knicks’ trade target interested in playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks remain interested in Toronto Raptors G Bruce Brown as a potential depth piece for the team. The two teams met on Saturday as the Knicks dismantled the Raptors by a final score of 126-100. Before the game, Brown spoke highly of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, and how he may fit in the coach’s system:

”I am a dog,” Brown told The New York Post. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever (Thibodeau) needs me to do.”

The newest member of the Raptors could be moved again before the trade deadline

Brown is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors, being dealt from the Indiana Pacers in the blockbuster Pascal Siakam trade. Following the trade, many have speculated that Brown, who is averaging a career-high 12.0 points per game this season, could be dealt again before the trade deadline. As such, the Knicks have emerged as potential front runners for the backup guard.

Bruce Brown sees himself as a good fit within the Knicks’ roster

Following the trade for OG Anunoby, the Knicks have holes on the roster, as RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two players who held a chunk of ball-handling duties, were sent to Toronto in the trade. Brown holds head coach Tom Thibodeau in high regard and sees himself as a perfect fit for Thibodeau’s system.

“I play extremely hard. I would think [I’m] the type of player that he likes,” Brown said. “Every time we play Thibs I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done. Nothing but respect for Thibs.”

As the trade deadline inches closer with each passing day, the Knicks will continue to search the market as they aim to upgrade their team. Bench pieces such as Brown should be intriguing for New York, as they will look to deepen their team beyond the starting lineup.