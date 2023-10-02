Knicks: Tom Thibodeau gives vague response on impending shooting guard battle

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will have an impending battle at the shooting guard position between Quentin Grimes and Donte DiVincenzo this season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau indicated at Media Day that nothing is set in stone yet.

Tom Thibodeau hints at a shooting guard position battle

“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said. “Because you haven’t played in any games, nothing has unfolded yet. You [have to] base your decisions on the information that you have.”

Grimes established himself as the starting shooting guard last season and excelled, but with the possibility that DiVincenzo grows into a large role with the Knicks very quickly, that could all change in the 2023-24 season.

Grimes shot nearly 39% from three last season and averaged just over 11 points per game.

Both Grimes and DiVincenzo are three-and-D type players with the ability to guard multiple positions on the court. But DiVincenzo has the upper hand in terms of experience, and Grimes has the edge in his trust earned from the head coach.

Could Grimes win the Knicks’ starting shooting guard role?

Grimes is entering just his third year in the league but has shown the potential to become a well-rounded scorer with strong playmaking abilities to go along with the tight defense he provides.

Grimes worked out with former NBA player JJ Redick a handful of times this offseason. Following a busy offseason of training, Redick called Grimes, “an easy guy to coach.”

The shooting guard battle is dependent on how Grimes continues to grow his game, and the answer will be clearer once the preseason concludes.

Evidently, Thibodeau is leaving the door open for either one of DiVincenzo and Grimes to win what will be a well-earned spot in the lineup.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_