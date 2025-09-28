Knicks’ superstar point guard just transformed his body

The New York Knicks are making no secret of their ambition heading into the 2025–26 season, and at the center of their push is Jalen Brunson. The All-Star point guard has already proven he can carry this team in the biggest moments, but now he’s shifting his focus off the court — transforming his body to match the system new head coach Mike Brown wants to install.

Brunson has never lacked toughness or strength, but this year the Knicks don’t need him to be bulky. They need him to be quick, fluid, and relentless, a guard who can knife through defenses and keep pace in a system built on speed and ball movement.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brunson’s body transformation

After practice on Friday, Brunson explained the changes he’s made to his preparation.

“It was important for me to be a little lighter just throughout the course of the season,” Brunson said. “Not even being lighter, I’m not that much lighter, definitely more toned and like that. But it’s just important for me to get my body in the best shape possible I can and go from there.”

The focus is clear. Brunson knows the grind of an 82-game season takes its toll, and by sharpening his conditioning and emphasizing agility, he’s setting himself up to thrive in a high-tempo offense.

A proven star entering his prime

Last season, Brunson averaged 26 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 65 games. He shot an efficient 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three, finishing 10th in MVP voting while also earning the league’s Clutch Player of the Year award.

He has shown time and again that he can deliver when the Knicks need him most. But as good as Brunson has been, the franchise believes there’s still another level he can reach — one that comes with better conditioning and a system that maximizes his skill set.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Knicks building around balance and pace

Part of Brunson’s transformation ties directly into the roster around him. The Knicks already have the muscle. Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson provide size, rebounding, and defensive toughness. That frees Brunson to lean into finesse — creating off the dribble, slashing into the lane, and keeping the offense moving.

With Brown expected to push for more pace and fluidity, Brunson’s quicker first step and improved stamina will be critical. The Knicks are moving away from Tom Thibodeau’s isolation-heavy approach and toward a system where ball movement dictates the game. For that shift to succeed, Brunson has to set the tone.

A contract that looks like a bargain

The Knicks locked Brunson in last offseason with a four-year, $156.5 million extension that begins this year. Given his production and leadership, it’s shaping up to be one of the best value deals in the league. If he maintains his scoring efficiency while adjusting his game to a faster pace, the Knicks could find themselves with one of the most underpaid superstars in basketball.

Brunson has already established himself as the heartbeat of the Knicks. Now, with a leaner frame and a system built to maximize his strengths, he’s preparing to push both himself and his team even further.



