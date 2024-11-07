Knicks’ superstar captain rips his own performance

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New York Knicks star captain Jalen Brunson has had a start to the season that is uncharacteristic of his usual self. Wednesday night against the Hawks, Brunson mustered 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting with four assists and turnovers.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has endured some struggles of late

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He was silent in the fourth quarter, scoring just one basket in the final seconds that didn’t largely affect the outcome as the Knicks dropped their second straight game for the first time this season by a score of 121-116. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels gave him fits for most of the game and he looked to be indecisive down the stretch, which is the opposite of the cold-blooded and confident demeanor he usually displays in close games.

It was a similar story in their previous game against the Houston Rockets in which they were defeated by a score of 109-97. Brunson shot just 1-for-6 in the fourth quarter and contributed to an overall poor shooting night from the team as their comeback effort fell short.

Brunson did not sugarcoat his latest performances when talking about them following Wednesday’s loss in Atlanta:

“Like s–t,” Brunson said when asked to assess his play via The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “Because I have my own expectations and I haven’t lived up to them.”

The Knicks are still trying to form chemistry

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brunson’s recent struggles have contributed to the team’s inauspicious 3-4 start. Their schedule ahead doesn’t get much easier, with the Bucks on deck and then the Pacers and 76ers to follow. It is clear that the Knicks are still trying to adapt to playing alongside each other. The team drastically changed its identity over the summer, bringing in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges while moving on from Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

The lack of chemistry is certainly the root behind Brunson’s struggles right now. At just seven games in, it would be premature to assume his recent trends will continue all season long. However, he needs to turn the corner as soon as possible to get the Knicks back to their winning ways.