Knicks’ Summer League standout may be left behind

The New York Knicks are weighing their final roster moves, and Kevin McCullar’s situation is one of the most intriguing.

McCullar turned heads in the summer league, flashing offensive efficiency and playmaking that made him look ready for a bigger stage.

Against the Boston Celtics, he erupted for 30 points, shooting an impressive 10-of-15 from the field in a commanding performance.

Over two games, he averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds, and two assists while hitting .667 of his field-goal attempts.

The contract complication

Despite that breakout stretch, the Knicks face an obstacle — McCullar is not eligible for their rookie contract slot.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, via The Putback Podcast:

“So [McCullar] has a year of service now, because he was on a two-way contract last year. That would put him as a one-year service player, so it’s a slight bump. It’s a little over $2 million he would get. And then the big question that’s been asked is: ‘Can he do that second-round pick exception?’ I’m under the belief, and I confirmed this with a handful of people around the league, that he is not eligible to do that, because he’s already signed one contract. [The second-round exception] needs to be an initial contract signed by the player.”

After signing a two-way deal last season, he now counts as a one-year service player under league rules.

That designation means his minimum salary would jump slightly above $2 million, requiring the veteran minimum slot instead.

The NBA’s second-round pick exception doesn’t apply here because he’s already signed his first professional contract.

Why this limits New York’s options

The Knicks only have one veteran minimum spot left before bumping up against the second apron.

Using it on McCullar would mean passing on more seasoned free agents who could provide immediate playoff-caliber depth.

If New York opts against that route, McCullar could land back in the G League or sign elsewhere.

That risk is real — a team impressed by his summer showing could easily scoop him up on a new deal.

What the decision says about the Knicks’ priorities

If the Knicks choose McCullar, it signals a willingness to invest in upside over proven, ready-made contributors.

That’s a gamble in a season where expectations are high and bench minutes carry playoff-level significance.

Head coach Mike Brown traditionally leans toward veterans, but even he has shown flexibility when young players prove game-ready.

Still, roster spots at this stage are precious, and the margin for developmental projects is razor thin.

The likely outcome

Barring a change in strategy, McCullar’s most probable path is starting the year outside the Knicks’ active roster.

The front office could monitor his G League production and keep the door open for a midseason call-up.

In the meantime, he’s left in limbo — too promising to overlook, but trapped in the league’s contractual fine print.

For McCullar, it’s a reminder that breaking into the NBA isn’t just about talent — timing and technicalities matter too.