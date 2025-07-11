Knicks’ Summer League could propel young guard into critical role

The New York Knicks find themselves in a delicate spot with their bench unit, especially at point guard behind Jalen Brunson.

They need second-year guard Tyler Kolek to show real growth in summer league and prove he’s more than just a developmental piece.

Right now, New York is patiently waiting to see if Kolek can seize the moment before spending precious cap space on another veteran.

Kolek’s rookie season offered only flashes of promise

Drafted in the second round out of Marquette in 2024, Kolek didn’t get many chances to leave his mark last season.

He appeared in 41 games, averaging just two points and 1.7 assists across 7.2 minutes, while shooting an underwhelming 32.9%.

Still, the flashes were there — especially his court vision, which was elite even in limited minutes.

The Knicks know that finding a diamond at backup point guard could save them significant money and add crucial roster flexibility.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Summer league will be his proving ground

If there’s ever a time for Kolek to silence any doubts, it’s now on the summer league stage.

Last year, he impressed with 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and three rebounds across four games, shooting nearly 48.3%.

Even more promising was his 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc, hinting at growth in an area the Knicks desperately value.

For New York, Kolek feels like a scratch-off lottery ticket — you don’t know if it’s a bust or a small jackpot until you peel it back.

Why the Knicks can afford to be patient for now

The Knicks still plan to add another guard, but they’re willing to wait for the right name at the right price.

There’s no urgency to lock into someone who doesn’t fit, especially if Kolek can give them quality second-unit minutes.

His playmaking instincts are sharp enough to envision him orchestrating pick-and-rolls with bench scorers and keeping the offense flowing.

A strong summer showing would go a long way toward calming nerves in the front office about depth behind Brunson.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek knows his moment is right now

For Kolek, this summer league isn’t just about playing games; it’s a chance to cement trust with new head coach Mike Brown.

He’ll need to show improved decision-making, knock down open shots, and prove he can stay in front of quicker guards defensively.

If he manages that, the Knicks may suddenly have more options come October than they anticipated.