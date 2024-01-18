Knicks’ success over the next 3 weeks could dictate moves at the trade deadline

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have three weeks to make their final roster moves before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline arrives. When taking a look at the Knicks’ upcoming schedule, they’ll have 11 games to assess which All-Star caliber player will best counteract the voids they have in their scheme.

Can The Knicks Collect Important Victories Against Contenders in Upcoming Stretch?

Peter Botte of the New York Post shared this tidbit on the balance of games the Knicks have played at Madison Square Garden as opposed to on the road and how that could shift from here on out:

“It shouldn’t be overlooked that the Knicks have played the most road games (they’ve gone 12-12) and the fewest home games (11-5) in the NBA through 40 games as they approach the midpoint of the 82-game regular season Wednesday against the Rockets,” Botte said.

The Knicks will play 11 more games between now and Feb. 8. Of those 11 games, seven are against teams in postseason contention in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. New York has dominated teams outside of postseason seeding while they’ve just pulled themselves out of a rut against teams in the hunt.

Knicks: Off to a Good Start to Pre-Deadline Stretch

The Knicks have momentum after a 109-94 over the Houston Rockets in their last outing. Their next three games are all against teams they’ve already bested, leading up to a pivotal test against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Jan. 25.

From there, the Knicks will also see the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks in what will be crucial litmus tests on how they stack up against top-heavy teams.

The front office is actively shopping Quentin Grimes, and is open to dealing Mitchell Robinson, and the bulk of their roster could be looked at as expendable for the right player.