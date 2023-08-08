Knicks’ stud defensive center could be primed for a big leap

Apr 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Robinson’s impact on the New York Knicks has been nothing short of transformative. After an outstanding play in the 2021-22 season, Robinson’s 2022-23 season further solidified his status as one of the NBA’s rising stars. Let’s dive into Robinson’s career, his remarkable 2022-23 season, and what the future holds for him.

A Season to Remember: 2022-23 Performance

After securing a 4-year/$60,000,000 contract from the New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson turned in his best season as a professional in the 2022-23 season, averaging 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. This performance has set the stage for what could be yet another leap in his sixth NBA season.

Offensive Rebounds and Shot-Blocking Prowess

The former 2018 second-round pick truly made his mark on the offensive glass in 2022-23. Averaging 4.5 offensive rebounds per game, Robinson led the NBA in this category. His shot-blocking ability was equally impressive, with an average of 1.8 blocks per game, ranking 6th in the NBA. This presence underneath the basket was essential for a Knicks team that outperformed expectations.

The Challenge of Injuries

Robinson’s career hasn’t been without struggles, primarily in the form of injuries. Throughout his career, injuries have been a persistent issue, with Robinson playing 67 or more games in a season only once, during the 2021-22 season. In the past season, he missed 23 games due to various injuries, including a sprained knee and a fractured thumb.

Playoff Dominance: A Taste of Success

Despite the missed time, Robinson’s performance in the playoffs was outstanding. Dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ frontcourt in the first round with averages of 8.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, he capped it off with a stunning 13-point, 18-rebound performance in game 5. What adds to this feat is that this was Robinson’s first experience in the playoffs, as he was previously injured during the 2020-21 season’s playoff run.

Building Momentum for the Future

With valuable playoff experience and possible added confidence, Robinson will aim to continue this momentum into the next season. The promise he showed during the postseason can serve as a catalyst for further success.

The Knicks and Robinson: A Winning Combination

The Knicks’ success last season was, in large part, due to Mitchell Robinson’s performance. As a critical player going forward, the improvements Robinson has shown over the last two seasons are encouraging signs for the team.

Looking Ahead: Year 6

Year 6 is shaping up to be a promising one for Robinson as he enters the prime of his career. If he can maintain his health and continue to provide the dominance he’s shown, not only will Robinson be in a great position to build on last season’s success, but so will the entire Knicks team.

A Bright Future for Robinson and the Knicks

Mitchell Robinson’s impressive season and playoff performance underline his importance to the New York Knicks. With his recent leaps in performance and the promise of even greater success in the coming season, both Robinson and the Knicks appear poised for a bright future. His story is one of resilience, talent, and continual growth, making him a player to watch in the coming NBA season.