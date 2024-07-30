Knicks strike new one-year deal with depth power forward/center

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are still fine-tuning their roster and announced another key addition on Tuesday evening. The team struck a deal with Precious Achiuwa, reaching a one-year, $6 million deal, according to the team.

Achiuwa’s Journey and Role with the Knicks

Achiuwa was previously acquired from the Toronto Raptors at the deadline last season. He spent 25 games with Toronto, starting none of them. However, he started 18 games for the Knicks over 49 appearances, averaging a collective 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and shot 50.1% from the field.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

During the playoffs, with injuries affecting the team, Achiuwa made nine appearances, averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and shooting 48.8% from the field.

Valuable Depth and Defense

Most importantly, he provided depth and solid defense when called upon. Despite the Knicks declining his qualifying offer, they managed to strike a one-year deal, but contending teams had been calling for his services. The Knicks ultimately saved less than $300K by executing this new contract, but he presents the team with an experienced asset behind Julius Randle at power forward and a decent backup center.

Future Moves and Strategic Additions

Despite the addition of Precious, the Knicks will likely look for veteran options to pair with Mitchell Robinson, a tried and true center. A player like Clint Capela, who is on an expiring contract, could make sense. This move would allow the Knicks not to give up too much in return and acquire a player who has consistently averaged double-digit rebounds for years and has a relatively solid track record.