Knicks’ stolen treasure from 76ers was lowballed but almost $4 million

The New York Knicks are banking on Guerschon Yabusele turning into one of the smartest value plays of this offseason.

It’s easy to see why they took the swing, especially with how thin their frontcourt rotation looked at times last year.

The 29-year-old French big man averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

He also shot an efficient .501 from the field and .380 from beyond the arc across 70 games, including 43 starts.

For a Knicks team that’s become addicted to spacing the floor and letting Jalen Brunson operate, Yabusele could be a critical piece.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A lowball offer from the 76ers opened the door for New York

Yabusele recently revealed that the 76ers tried to keep him on a minimum deal, offering just $2.6 million per season.

That figure felt almost insulting after the kind of season he put together in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Knicks wasted no time handing him a two-year, $12 million contract that averages out to $6 million per year.

For context, that’s still very affordable for a versatile big who can stretch the floor and soak up significant minutes.

Clearly, the Knicks see something more than just a rotational body—they see a player who can maintain offensive consistency when Karl-Anthony Towns needs a breather.

Yabusele gives the Knicks flexibility they badly lacked

What makes Yabusele such an intriguing pickup isn’t just his ability to knock down shots from distance.

It’s how seamlessly he can slot into different looks, whether next to Towns or as the lone big in smaller lineups.

That sort of flexibility is gold for Mike Brown, who struggled last season to keep the offense fluid whenever his starters sat.

It’s like having a second battery in your car—if one runs low, the other can keep everything humming without stalling out.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

He’s motivated to prove he’s worth every dollar

Perhaps the most encouraging part for Knicks fans is how fired up Yabusele is to join this roster.

Getting snubbed by Philadelphia clearly put a chip on his shoulder, and now he gets to channel that underdog energy in Madison Square Garden.

Yabusele knows he’s joining a team that plays with grit and fights every possession, something he recently raved about in an interview.

He said, “I think the Knicks was a great decision because I feel like their team really match my DNA… to go and fight every night.”

Those are the words of a player who wants to give everything he’s got to his new squad.

Knicks might be catching lightning in a bottle

At 29, Yabusele is entering what should be the prime of his career, and New York might be getting him at the perfect moment.

If he continues shooting around 38% from deep and brings the same rebounding hustle, he’ll easily outperform this contract.

That’s a dream scenario for the Knicks, who are trying to stay under the second apron while still piecing together a championship-caliber rotation.