Knicks still linked to Jazz’s Olynyk, Clarkson with the trade deadline looming

The New York Knicks are winners of eight straight games and are rounding into form as the Feb. 8 trade deadline nears. Though they are showing signs of being legitimate contenders, the Knicks are still in the market for another impact player or two, that can help get them over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk remains connected to the Knicks in trade buzz

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk has been named by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto as a player of interest that the Knicks could execute a trade for in efforts to solidify their lineup at center while Mitchell Robinson recovers from his season-ending ankle injury.

Olynyk’s versatility makes him an attractive big man that can slide from the five slot over to the four without a problem. On the year, Olynyk is shooting 42.5% from the three-point line. His floor spacing ability is complemented by a career-high 4.3 assists and a personal best 1.6 defensive box plus/minus.

Can the Knicks afford to bring in Kelly Olynyk and acquire an All-Star by the trade deadline?

He seems like the perfect stand-in for Julius Randle while the reigning All-NBA Third team member rehabs his dislocated shoulder suffered at the end of the Knicks’ 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Olynyk is currently headed for unrestricted free agency this summer, as his $12.19 million salary for the 2023-24 season is due to run its course. The Knicks could acquire Olynyk in a trade and seek to unload the remaining $37 million Evan Fournier’s contract places on their books over the next two seasons.

Olynyk joins Jordan Clarkson as Jazz players that have piqued the interest of the Knicks’ front office. With nine days left before the deadline, it will be interesting to see whether the Knicks Chase another All-Star or add complementary pieces around a trio of Randle, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby that have done nothing but win in the month of January.