Knicks’ star guard is beeming with excitement over new addition

The New York Knicks are embracing a new layer of firepower, adding depth to a roster already brimming with postseason expectations.

This time, it’s 33-year-old veteran guard Jordan Clarkson who’s turning heads — and Josh Hart is already singing his praises.

The front office sought more ball-handling behind Jalen Brunson, and Clarkson brings exactly that with a dynamic offensive skill set.

Clarkson adds instant offense and creativity off the bench

Clarkson has long been known as a certified bucket-getter, capable of heating up quickly and changing games in short bursts.

Last season with Utah, he averaged 16.2 points per game while chipping in 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 37 appearances.

He shot 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from three, providing reliable production even when asked to carry second-unit scoring.

His ability to create his own shot stands out most, especially for a Knicks team that struggled with spacing late in games.

Clarkson gives the Knicks a microwave scorer — someone who can step in cold and instantly spark the offense.

Josh Hart raves about fit and chemistry

Josh Hart, known for his honesty and passion, didn’t hold back when asked about Clarkson’s addition to the roster this summer.

“Great dude. Gonna fit right into the culture that we have,” Hart said, emphasizing the off-court presence Clarkson brings.

“Someone that can create his own shot, can break down the defense, and we needed that at times last year.”

Hart added, “It’ll be a great addition… Also, as a locker room guy,” praising Clarkson’s leadership qualities and team-first approach.

This is where Clarkson could shine — not just scoring, but elevating the group dynamic that has carried the Knicks this far.

Clarkson brings much-needed support behind Brunson

Jalen Brunson has carried a heavy load as the team’s primary initiator and shot creator, and that took its toll late last season.

With Clarkson in the fold, Brunson gets relief minutes and a trusted hand to manage the offense in key non-Brunson stretches.

Clarkson’s experience as a Sixth Man of the Year recipient proves he can thrive without needing a starter’s volume or rhythm.

He’ll also bring a different flavor to the backcourt, blending shake-and-bake handle with crafty mid-range touch and deep range confidence.

An upgrade built for the playoffs

The Knicks made this move with the postseason in mind, knowing every possession in April becomes harder to generate clean looks.

Clarkson has been in big moments before, logging over 50 playoff appearances throughout his career and averaging double figures consistently.

He might not be the headline star, but in a playoff series, that bench scoring boost can tilt momentum in a heartbeat.

Adding Yabusele helps the frontcourt too, but Clarkson’s skillset fills a gap the Knicks had circled since last postseason’s exit.

In many ways, Clarkson is the kind of veteran that can take a good team and make it dangerous — especially in crunch time.



