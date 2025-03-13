Knicks star gets ovation for game-winner vs. Blazers

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges had the hot hand against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Knicks: Mikal Bridges comes up clutch vs. Blazers

Per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns had this to say about Bridges after he hit the game-winning shot in their 114-113 victory against the Blazers:

“He hit the shot. He’s the man of the hour, for sure,” Towns said. “I think what was better about the shot is he just missed one and had the confidence to get it again and shoot it again. And to take a tougher shot.”

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Bridges gave Knicks what’s always needed vs. Blazers

Bridges has struggled with his consistency this year. While it has come and gone, the Villanova product led the way for New York on the affair.

He led all Knicks scorers with 33 points. Bridges scored 12 of those 33 in the fourth quarter and overtime. The 28-year-old capped off the performance with a buzzer-beater from 25-feet out, putting Portland away.

With All-Star Jalen Brunson out of the lineup with an ankle sprain, Bridges will be needed to pick up the scoring slack for New York. The Philadelphia native will look to remain confident and aggressive the rest of the way out, even once Brunson returns in perhaps a week from now.