Knicks: Good news and bad news from dramatic 114-113 overtime win over Trail Blazers

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers played a late-night thriller Wednesday, capped off by a game-winning three-point shot by Mikal Bridges at the buzzer in overtime to catapult the Knicks to a 114-113 victory. New York improves to 42-23 on the season while Portland falls to 28-39 and has lost five straight games.

The game featured 42 lead changes, which is the second-most in a single game in NBA History (h/t Steve Helwick on X). It took until the final buzzer sounded to decide this one, and the two teams played one of the most thrilling games in the league this season.

Mikal Bridges saved the day for the Knicks with a big performance

The previous six hours before the game were eventful for Bridges. First, a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post came out with quotes from the star wing about wanting head coach Tom Thibodeau to adjust the minutes distribution.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thibodeau then said he never spoke to Bridges about minutes. A drama-filled evening spilled into the night, but Bridges responded perfectly with a 33-point outburst to go along with the game-winner to carry the Knicks to another victory without Jalen Brunson.

Bridges had it going from the opening tip, and was dissecting the Blazers’ defense with tough mid-range shots and a pair of three-point makes. The Knicks needed someone to take full control of the offense with Brunson sidelined, and Bridges did exactly that, carrying New York to a major road win.

Karl-Anthony Towns was impactful defensively for the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a solid offensive performance with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but it was his defense that made his night much more impactful.

Towns recorded two steals and a block and showed to be a stifling force underneath the basket. Towns had the highest plus-minus on the Knicks for the night with a +12, and his efforts down low were critical for a Blazers team that shot the ball very well.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The one player that the Knicks struggled to contain down the stretch was Scoot Henderson, who nearly won Portland the game with an explosive fourth quarter. Henderson finished with 30 points off the bench and shot 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-4 from three.

Luckily for New York, they were able to overcome that and walk away with a win, and Towns’ improved defensive effort is a big reason why.

The Knicks struggled to close the game out

The one major flaw with this game was the Knicks’ inability to close the game out in regulation and overtime. New York was up by six with just over a minute left in the game after Towns knocked down two clutch threes. Portland then cut it to two in the closing seconds and had the ball for the final shot.

The Knicks were unable to get a stop on the final possession in regulation, as Henderson drove to his left and drew the foul on Mitchell Robinson to go to the free throw line and tie the game to force overtime.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

In overtime, New York nearly threw the game away completely, as Josh Hart committed an inbounds violation with seven seconds remaining and the Knicks leading by one. Portland’s Deni Avdija would then score an and-one layup with three seconds left to put the Blazers up by two, and the Knicks seemed to be on the verge of a crushing loss.

Luckily for them, Bridges saved the day with his game-winner the following possession. The Knicks are still looking for the guy to close the games while Brunson is out, and while it looked sloppy at times, Bridges was the one who played the hero on Wednesday.

Overview

The Knicks escape Portland with a thrilling win in dramatic fashion. They now have a couple of days off before they had back to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.