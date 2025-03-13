Knicks head coach adamantly defends minutes distribution

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before Wednesday’s thrilling overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the New York Knicks had a bit of drama between Mikal Bridges and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau denies speaking with Mikal Bridges about minutes

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported earlier Wednesday that Bridges had approached Thibodeau about a possible tweak in the way he distributes his minutes. However, before the game, Thibodeau said that he never spoke to Bridges about minutes and defended his strategy.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“We never had a conversation about it,” Thibodeau said, via The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. “The facts are the facts. Jalen is 20th or 21st in average minutes. KAT is below that. Your wings play more. They’re matched up against primary players.”

Thibodeau added in his comments that wing players are usually the strongest and most versatile and that he likes to match up their minutes with those of his players. Josh Hart and Bridges, who are the team’s most versatile players, are No. 1 and No. 2 in the NBA in average minutes per game.

Thibodeau has been known to play his starters a large amount of minutes

The topic of minutes has been one that has surrounded Thibodeau for several years. He is known for not taking his foot off the gas even during the regular season, which has made many wonder if he is tiring out his key pieces before the postseason.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There is also the obvious injury concern that comes with potentially playing too many minutes, and many have been quick to blame the longtime head coach for players going down with significant injuries. That can be an unfair assessment of Thibodeau’s coaching style, but there is some logic behind giving the starters some extra rest leading up to the postseason.

Nevertheless, with Jalen Brunson currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, the starters will be leaned on even more until he can return. The Knicks will try to get through the next couple of weeks without their superstar, who they hope to have back on the court by the time the playoffs roll around.