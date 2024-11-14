Knicks’ star forward shoots back at media for negative coverage

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have had an unexpectedly rough start to the season. At 5-6 on the year, the team lacks consistency as they are still discovering chemistry with one another following two massive offseason trades.

The Knicks need to find consistency

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls was the perfect example of such, as through the first three quarters they looked lost and were getting outran by an energized Bulls team. Then, the Knicks turned it around late in the third quarter and into the fourth, coming back from down 22 points to grab a late lead, but ultimately fell short once again after a three-point foul in the final seconds.

Their biggest struggles have come defensively. They have the fourth-highest offensive rating at 119.2, but rank just 19th in defensive rating at 115.5, which is especially shocking considering that they added Mikal Bridges to defend the perimeter with OG Anunoby.

Josh Hart acknowledges that it will take time to build chemistry

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, Josh Hart is reminding everyone that it is still early in the season and that any final conclusions made about the team are premature.

“We’re just 10 games into the season,” said Hart after Tuesday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “We’ve got all of you [in the media] all crying about how we look, offensively, defensively. Some people ready to pack the season in, some people saying we lost our identity. We don’t listen to it. At the end of the day, we know what we have and it takes some fine-tuning.”

The Knicks are experiencing growing pains as they learn how to play with one another

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

As Hart noted, the Knicks are a brand new team than they were at the start of last season. Growing pains are to be expected after making significant changes to the roster in one offseason. However, the Knicks need to find their rhythm fast, as the Eastern Conference could be a highly competitive one this season with the Boston Celtics defending their title and the Cleveland Cavaliers off to a stunning 13-0 start.

Hart has been far from the issue for New York, as he is currently enduring a career season. Through the first 11 games, he is averaging 13.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and is shooting 58% from the floor. Hart recorded a triple-double in the win over the 76ers and has a double-double in four games already this season.

The Knicks will have the opportunity to start a winning streak this weekend, as they will take on the Brooklyn Nets on both Friday and Sunday and then the Washington Wizards on Monday. They will hope to find their rhythm then.