Knicks’ star big man speaks out on horrible loss to Pacers: ‘I’m disappointed’ 

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ early season struggles continued Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Once holding a 10-point lead in the third quarter, New York crumbled defensively and allowed the Pacers to go on a three-point rampage to steal a game from the Knicks despite missing several key players.

The Knicks continue to struggle defensively

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have now dropped to 4-5 on the season as their defense has become a more glaring issue. Indiana shot 21-for-46 from three while New York failed to even convert a three in the second half. The difference in shot-making is what led to their demise, and their poor effort defensively in transition gave the Pacers clean looks from distance.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished the game with 30 points and nine rebounds, expressed disappointment with the loss and knows that every loss holds weight despite it still being early in the season.

“I know when we were in Game 80, 81, 82 last season against the [Phoenix] Suns, we looked back at Game 1, Game 4—you looked back at the ones you gave away,” Towns said via the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield. “It could have put you in a better position for the No. 1 seed, No. 2 seed, No. 3 seed, or to give us a chance to choose our destiny. That’s why I’m disappointed. Experience has taught me a lot. This is just as important as Game 82. And we didn’t come out with a win, and that’s what’s so disappointing to me.”

The Knicks haven’t gotten both sides of the ball to click

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Their defense has been especially alarming given that they acquired Mikal Bridges in the offseason to pair him with OG Anunoby. They have the second-best offensive rating in the league at 120.1, but the seventh-worst defensive rating at 116.7. Both sides of the ball have to be clicking, or else these trends will only continue.

The Knicks’ struggles defending the three have been paramount. They have allowed their opponents to knock down at least 15 threes four times, including two games allowing at least 20. New York has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% or better from the field in five of their nine games.

Clearly, adjustments have to be made defensively to get themselves back on track. They also need to get healthier, as they have been without several bench pieces to begin the season. The Knicks have a lighter schedule ahead of them, but they will have to regroup with a better showing on Tuesday, when they take on the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers on the road.