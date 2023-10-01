Knicks’ star big man responds to recent trade rumors

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has become the next player on the team to have their name swirled in trade rumors, and the seven-footer took to social media to address those rumors.

Mitchell Robinson responds to trade rumors

“You win some you lose some it at always home runs and that’s just the way life plays,” Robinson wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post by @knicksfantv.

The trade rumors began after Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill revealed a supposed asking price for the 25-year-old big man, a price which he said includes multiple first-round picks.

Should the Knicks consider trading Robinson?

Robinson is a highly impactful player on the defensive end, as his 1.8 blocks per game last season ranked sixth in the NBA, but his limited role on offense has caused him to grow frustrated regarding his role with the team. Robinson is primarily used as a lob threat and rebounder on that side of the ball due to his lack of a true offensive skillset.

Therefore, multiple first-round picks may seem like an overhaul for him, but with how the league market is progressing, he could be valued that highly by other teams in the future. He is currently playing under a four-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Knicks prior to last season.

As of now, there is no indication that the Knicks are actively shopping Robinson, and frankly, after Sunday’s blockbuster that saw Jrue Holiday head to the Boston Celtics, there are very few available options out there right now.

Still, it is worth paying attention to Robinson as he potentially grows increasingly frustrated with the organization. If his role continues to diminish, he could attempt to force his way out.

