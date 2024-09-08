Knicks’ star acquisition has the ‘itch’ to dominate with new team

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There is no question that the New York Knicks have championship aspirations for the 2024–25 season and beyond. Acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and extending OG Anunoby gives them two of the best defensive wings in the sport. With these moves, the Knicks now have the firepower to compete with elite teams like the Boston Celtics while also boasting essential depth coming off the bench.

Depth and Versatility: DiVincenzo and Hart’s Roles

In addition to their star acquisitions, the Knicks still have Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart as starting-caliber players. Both players are expected to serve key reserve roles, providing much-needed depth and versatility. With a long season ahead, they will get plenty of playing time, helping to offset any injuries and maintain the team’s competitive edge as the season progresses.

Mikal Bridges Excited to Compete for Knicks

Mikal Bridges, one of the Knicks’ newest stars, recently expressed his eagerness to hit the court. During a live event for the Roommates Podcast in Central Park, Bridges shared his excitement about joining his new team and his readiness to start competing.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Long offseason. I got the itch right now,” Bridges said. “I’m ready right now. I’m active. It’s been too long.”

Bridges, who spent the last two years with the Brooklyn Nets after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns during the 2022–23 season, has never played fewer than 72 games in his career, making him a reliable and durable option for the Knicks. His consistency and health were key factors in the Knicks’ decision to bring him on board.

Bridges’ Growth with the Nets

This past season, Bridges played all 82 games, averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shooting .436 from the field. Despite the fact that the Nets eventually shifted their focus to Cam Thomas, Bridges showed tremendous growth during his time in Brooklyn, a point he acknowledged at the Central Park event.

“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” Bridges said. He added later, “F–k, my game grew there.”

Bridges’ Role in the Knicks’ Championship Push

Now just a short ride away on the 4 train, Bridges has a new home in Manhattan, where he will play a vital role in the Knicks’ quest for their first championship in over 50 years. With his defensive prowess and consistent scoring ability, Bridges will be a key component in their rotation this season.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have Bridges under contract for two more years, with a $23.3 million cap hit for the upcoming season and a $24.9 million cap hit for the 2025–26 campaign. Fortunately, the team will have the opportunity to extend him starting in October, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both sides work out a deal sooner rather than later.

Potential Extension and Future with the Knicks

After Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks a $113 million discount, it’s possible the team will look to work out a similar extension with Bridges to solidify his spot with the franchise. Regardless of the contract details, the Knicks have positioned themselves to be one of the top teams in basketball this upcoming season.

With a combination of elite talent, depth, and defensive strength, the Knicks now need to focus on developing chemistry and sustaining the momentum to make a serious push for the title.