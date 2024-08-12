Knicks slated for opening day battle against reigning champs

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are enjoying an off-season with new additions and exciting prospects for the 2024–25 season. The expected kickoff for the regular season is on October 22, when they are slated to face off against the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

Knicks Gearing Up for 2024–25 NBA Season

The Celtics tormented the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals this past year and currently sit at the top of the totem pole. The Knicks will be hoping to knock them off their throne, having added Mikal Bridges via trade this off-season and extended OG Anunoby on a long-term deal. They now have two of the best defensive wings in the game, not to mention their offensive upside.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Brunson’s Big Contribution

In addition, star point guard Jalen Brunson accepted a massive pay cut, giving the Knicks a $113 million discount and signing a four-year, $156.5 million deal. Brunson is coming off a year where he averaged a career-high 28.7 points, including 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and shot .479 from the field. He was by far the team’s best player and has cemented himself as a key contributor for the long term.

Celtics’ Strong Retention

However, the Celtics retained all of their primary stars, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks nearly faced off against them in the Eastern Conference Finals but fell to the Indiana Pacers due to a lack of depth and healthy starters.

Health Setbacks for the Knicks

They lost Julius Randle toward the end of the season, and Mitchell Robinson was knocked out against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a foot injury. That’s not even mentioning Josh Hart’s abdominal injury and Anunoby suffering a hamstring issue that knocked him out of the playoffs prematurely.

Opening Day Showdown

The opening day battle will feature two powerhouse teams, one looking to snap a 50-year championship drought and the other hoping to run back another successful season, ending in another ring added to the collection.