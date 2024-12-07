Knicks sing star forward’s praises after electrifying blocks vs. Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby did something during the New York Knicks’ 125-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night that brought the house down before and after the game.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby lauded for highlight-worthy plays vs. Hornets

Anunoby collected two monster blocks late in the third quarter. His first came on KJ Simpson’s three-point attempt in the right corner at the 2:15 mark and the second came on Cody Martin’s three on the left wing moments later at the 2:07 mark of the third.

Knicks’s Mikal Bridges & Tom Thibodeau shout out Anunoby after the win

Cameras picked up Anunoby smiling before the Knicks crowd and giving several attendees at Madison Square Garden high-fives following his block on Martin. Per SNY, after the game, the British star’s teammate Mikal Bridges weighed in on the emphatic rejections:

“He’s just a freak of nature getting those blocks. I wish my hands were that big,” Bridges said.

Further, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau touched on how infectious Anunoby’s defensive stops were for the team, as SNY also shared:

“The plays that he was making, he’s the only one that could make them. Plays like that unite and inspire the team,” Thibodeau raved.

Anunoby played like an All-Star in home win vs. Charlotte

The 27-year-old added to his blocks tally with 25 points, six rebounds, and four steals on 10-18 shooting from the field and 3-4 shooting from the three-point line. It was a brilliant performance for Anunoby, which even garnered “OG” chants on Broadway. He’ll look to keep up his noteworthy play when the Knicks battle the Detroit Pistons in the final game of their four-game home stand on Saturday.