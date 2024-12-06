Studs and no Duds: Knicks stringing together victories with win over Hornets 

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It was another night in the office for the New York Knicks as sustaining a highly potent offense, and extinguishing Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller was the ‘tale of the tape’ on this occasion.

Six Knicks players scored in double figures, led by another tremendous night from Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man is second in the league in 20/10 games, only behind Giannis Antetokoumpo and ahead of Nikola Jokic.

Karl-Anthony Towns is making an MVP case

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The group of names Towns resides with are former MVPs. In the past six games, Towns has averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 52% from the floor and 42% from three.

The All-Star’s ability to stretch the floor has unlocked New York’s offense like never before. Creating easy lanes for teammates while shooting at a high clip, Towns is top-five in the MVP race for a reason.

His tenacity on the boards can’t go without mention, as he sits second in the league at rebounds per game. All the attributes Towns brings to the game while also being the best shooting big man in the league bring an element to the Knicks that makes them the most imposing offense in the league.

New York got off to a rocky start this season, but stringing together wins behind Towns epic performances will heighten him into the right conversations.

OG Anunoby masterclass for the Knicks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Following a 40-point bomb, Anunoby cooled off on the offensive end with a few poor shooting nights. Now after three straight games shooting a combined 22% from the field, OG has averaged 21.5 points on 62% shooting in back-to-back games.

Against the Hornets, it was Anunoby’s always-impressive defense that stole the show. Totaling four steals and two blocks, Anunoby locked in on defense, allowing easier buckets in transition, and an increased pace of play has been an area of expertise New York has lacked this season.

What’s appealing is OG’s production level may be the most sustainable in the starting five. His hustle on defense fuels his looks on offense, and Anunoby never takes a night off.

Takeaways

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While Towns and Anunoby hold the headlines, it was a dominant win from New York across all fronts. Miller came out the gate swinging with a huge 16-point first quarter, but the Hornets didn’t have the ammo for the juggernaut that is the Knicks.

Josh Hart has played above his role so effectively and exponentially, he will remain a Knickerbocker through and through, and it’s an honor to watch his talents on display. Hart’s 14-point second quarter saw him go 4/4 from beyond the arc, opening up the game for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges has lit a fire in the past three games, averaging 23 points per game over the last three as everything seems to be falling in place for the Knicks offensively.

Defensively, during this winning streak, the Knicks are ranked second in the league for defensive rating while being now 19th in the league for the season. Maintaining the best offense and getting the team’s defense to a top-10 caliber will be the icing on the cake to calling the Knicks championship contenders.