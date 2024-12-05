Knicks: Good news and bad news from dominant 125-101 win over Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks faced a depleted Charlotte Hornets team for the second time in a week Thursday, but this game went a lot different than last week’s edition as New York pummeled Charlotte 125-101. The Knicks have now won four straight games and improved to 14-8 while the Hornets drop their seventh in a row and fall to 6-16.

The Knicks were without Cameron Payne for this game as he is dealing with an elbow issue, but this game also marked the long-awaited return of Precious Achiuwa, who made his season debut after missing the first 21 games of the season with a hamstring strain. Achiuwa finished two points and four rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.

The Knicks offense was relentless once again after a slow start

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This game started slow for the Knicks, as the Hornets opened the game on a 16-4 run. The Knicks would claw back with 19 first quarter points from Jalen Brunson and entered the halftime break up by three.

The third quarter would see an offensive explosion by the Knicks, as they outscored the Hornets 38-16 and shot 11-for-20 from the field and 6-for-7 from three in the period. New York would build their lead to 28 and enter the fourth quarter up by 25, a lead that they would not relinquish.

All five starters scored in double figures once again for the Knicks, including three with at least 20 points. Brunson finished with 24 points, Towns had his NBA-leading 19th double-double of the season with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and OG Anunoby contributed 25 points.

The offense as a whole continues to be a juggernaut. The defense still needs some improvements, as they allowed the Hornets to hit 15 threes. However, once they figure it out on that end of the floor, the Knicks will become a force to be reckoned with.

Josh Hart showcased some hot shooting against the Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Josh Hart continued what has been a career season for him. He also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He knocked down four threes, all of which came in the second quarter, and dished six assists.

The second quarter saw a hot shooting stretch from Hart, as he scored 14 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in that period. He is continuing to have the best offensive season of his career, as he is now averaging 13.9 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

OG Anunoby had a monster game on both ends

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Anunoby’s All-Star case continues to get stronger, as he had a dominant performance against the Hornets in this one. Along with his 25 points, he dominated defensively with four steals and two blocks.

Anunoby’s career season is reaching a new level, as he has taken a huge leap in scoring while also continuing to be a force defensively. He is well on track for an All-Defense campaign, and if his offensive excellence is sustainable, he could become an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Overview

The Knicks have had a dominant stretch of games as they are building elite chemistry. Their average margin of victory in their four-game winning streak is 18.3, as they have been pummeling teams over this recent stretch. They will look to extend the winning streak to five games on Saturday when they finish off the homestand with the Detroit Pistons.