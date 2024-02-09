Knicks signing Taj Gibson to another 10-day contract

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Taj Gibson has a golden opportunity to further contribute for the New York Knicks this season after signing another 10-day contract on Friday. Marred with injuries, the Knicks are in need of healthy difference-makers who can keep their winning ways alive as the All-Star break approaches. Gibson will remain on the roster to spell for a depleted frontcourt rotation.

Knicks keep Taj Gibson around to support their injury-stricken lineup

Fred Katz of The Athletic broke the news via X earlier today:

The Knicks are signing Taj Gibson to a second 10-day contract, league sources tell The Athletic. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 9, 2024

Gibson is averaging 1.2 points in 10.2 minutes per game. While his numbers don’t jump off of the stat sheet, Gibson is a capable back-to-the-basket scorer who can rebound well and finish with a feathery touch inside or in the midrange.

He’ll get a bump in minutes as Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out for extended periods of time and fill-in starting center Isaiah Hartenstein joined them on the shelf after injuring his Achilles in last night’s 122-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks: Coach Thibodeau likely to feature Gibson heavily in the rotation while frontcourt recovers

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, on Thursday, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Gibson, what he brings to the team, and whether or not he believes the veteran power forward should remain on the roster, saying:

“It’s obvious. He’s been terrific,” Thibodeau said. “On any team, at any time, he’s a great addition. So I’m hopeful. Leon [Rose] will get everything and we’ll always do what’s best for the team. But everyone in the organization loves him and has an appreciation for him.”

Thibodeau got his wish. He will continue to draw up plays for the 38-year-old big man he’s coached throughout the latter’s 16-year career in the NBA. The Knicks have three more games until the All-Star break and will need all hands on deck during this difficult stretch.