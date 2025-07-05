Knicks sign star Japanese guard to Summer League deal

The New York Knicks have stayed busy this offseason, loading up on intriguing depth pieces to round out their roster and summer league squad.

One name that might surprise fans is Japanese guard Yudai Baba, a 28-year-old who has carved out a strong career overseas and in the G League.

Baba’s path to the NBA has been anything but typical, but this signing is a testament to the Knicks hunting for unique value wherever they can find it.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Baba’s intriguing track record in the G League and Japan

Baba last appeared in the G League during the 2022–23 season, where he quietly put together some promising numbers over 23 games.

He averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an impressive .514 from the field and .408 from beyond the arc.

This past year, Baba starred in Japan’s top league and even represented the national team, continuing to show his blend of smart positioning and quick-trigger shooting.

Nicknamed “Tokyo Drift,” Baba brings surprising pop

Standing 6-foot-5, Baba might not immediately pop off the page as an athletic marvel, but he’s earned the nickname “Tokyo Drift” for good reason.

He’s agile on the perimeter, cuts sharply without the ball, and plays with a fearless energy that can spark teammates.

It’s a bit like adding a skilled role player in soccer who tirelessly sprints into space—he might not be flashy, but he keeps defenders honest.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

An outside shot to stick with the Knicks

Baba will likely get his first real NBA audition in years through summer league action, where he’ll aim to prove he belongs stateside.

The Knicks could certainly use another versatile guard who can knock down threes and keep defenses spaced, especially in bench units.

If he continues to shoot near 40% from downtown like he did in the G League, there’s a path for him to at least earn a two-way contract.

Why the Knicks’ low-risk flier makes sense

Adding Baba doesn’t cost the Knicks anything meaningful, but it could pay off if he emerges as a legitimate depth option.

For a team trying to keep financial flexibility while remaining competitive, finding hidden gems is a savvy move by Leon Rose’s front office.

At the very least, Baba’s presence will elevate summer league play and push other young guards to sharpen their games.

Baba’s first NBA break in years comes at the perfect time

This is Baba’s best shot at cracking an NBA roster, and he knows it. The Knicks, meanwhile, get a hungry guard eager to prove he can compete.

If everything clicks, New York might discover a capable rotation piece without ever spending beyond their couch cushions.