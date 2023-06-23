Knicks sign intriguing guard to two-way deal

Brian Miller/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As the focus continues to swirl around the New York Knicks‘ pursuit of a star player to complement Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the team has strategically been bolstering its bench strength and overall depth.

Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart Anticipated Extensions

Decisions surrounding the futures of Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart are imminent. Both players are anticipated to receive contract extensions. Meanwhile, the Knicks have also enlisted Jaylin Martin, a former guard for Overtime Elite, on a two-way contract.

Jaylin Martin: A Promising Addition to the Knicks’ Roster

Last season, Martin showcased his skills with the Atlanta-based developmental team, averaging 14 points, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 rebounds over 23.3 minutes per game. Standing at 6-foot-6, Martin is set to get a chance to shine with the Knicks and also with their Westchester affiliate.

Although the Knicks’ roster already boasts a plethora of guards, it might prove challenging for Martin to secure substantial playing time. Nevertheless, his versatility may enable him to occupy various roles on the court.

Undrafted Martin: A Prospect for Future Development

Despite going undrafted following the NBA Draft, the Knicks are hopeful about honing Martin’s skillset in the coming years. His track record includes a successful stint in Europe, playing against professional clubs in Spain and Serbia, establishing him as a potent scorer.

At a ripe age, Martin needs ample experience and opportunities to begin as a regular. However, carving out a significant presence in the revered Madison Square Garden will indeed be a daunting journey.

Jacob Toppin Joins Brother Obi Toppin at the Knicks

In addition to Martin, the Knicks have also brought Jacob Toppin, brother of Knicks’ player Obi Toppin, on board with a two-way deal from Kentucky. With these two signings, the Knicks have successfully filled their two-way slots for the foreseeable future.