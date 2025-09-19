Knicks side-step former Rookie of the Year candidate for big man depth

The New York Knicks held a round of tryouts this week, searching for depth pieces to round out their training camp roster. Several names came through the gym, but the most intriguing storyline surrounded Dennis Smith Jr., a former Rookie of the Year candidate trying to revive his NBA career.

Smith Jr., who spent last season overseas with Real Madrid, showed flashes of the athleticism and creativity that once made him a lottery pick. According to Ian Begley of SNY, he impressed a handful of Knicks decision-makers during his workout. For a moment, there was speculation that he might get a shot in New York. But instead of rolling the dice on a guard reclamation project, the Knicks went in a different direction.

Why the Knicks chose Alex Len

Rather than add Smith Jr., the Knicks signed 32-year-old center Alex Len to a camp deal. The Ukrainian veteran split last season between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 46 games and averaging 1.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per night.

The decision wasn’t about star power. It was about balance. With Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson joining the roster this offseason, New York already addressed its guard depth. Add in Miles McBride and rookie Tyler Kolek, and the backcourt rotation looks more than secure. Len, however, brings size and experience to a frontcourt that could always use insurance heading into a long season.

The value of experience

Len has carved out an 11-year career as a serviceable backup center, capable of absorbing minutes and providing rim protection in small doses. While his numbers won’t turn heads, his presence gives the Knicks another big body to lean on if injuries pile up. Training camp competitions often come down to positional need rather than raw talent, and in this case, the Knicks valued frontcourt depth more than another guard who faced long odds of cracking the rotation.

It’s like filling out a toolbox—you may admire the shiny new wrench, but if you already have four, a reliable hammer makes more sense. Len fits that analogy for the Knicks, a steady hand to balance the roster.

Smith Jr. finds another home

As for Smith Jr., his comeback attempt won’t happen in New York. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2017. The reunion gives him an opportunity to reboot his career in a familiar setting, even if his role is limited.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will head into camp with a roster that feels more defined. By opting for Len, they’ve reinforced their depth where it matters most and avoided adding a guard they realistically had no room for. For Smith Jr., the story continues elsewhere, while New York sharpens its focus on the season ahead.