Knicks should consider veteran forward for final bench spot

The New York Knicks still have one remaining roster spot to fill. They could elect to do so by acquiring a playoff-tested forward this summer.

Knicks should add Jae Crowder to their radar

Jae Crowder is one of the biggest names in the free agent pile at present. Crowder could give the Knicks’ bench much intangible value next season.

The Marquette product has been to the playoffs in 11 of his 13 seasons in the league. Crowder could add NBA Finals experience to a team with three players who have reached that level of play.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Crowder can help the Knicks’ bench offensively

In addition to his postseason track record, Crowder also brings grit to the floor. His infectious attitude would be a perfect fit in New York.

Beyond that, the Knicks’ second unit needs more offense. The Georgia native makes 1.5 threes per game for his career on roughly a 35 percent connection from downtown.

While he is no longer a double-figure scorer, Crowder could be the final piece to a restructured New York bench that can supplement its three standard-setting scorers in Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, as well as Miles McBride with great corner shooting, coupled with toughness.