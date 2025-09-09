Knicks interested in Israeli big man following EuroBasket performance

The New York Knicks still have a final roster spot to fill. While it is widely expected that they will sign an established NBA veteran, they could go the overseas route to bring in someone.

Knicks interested in Israeli center Roman Sorkin

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday that the Knicks are among the teams interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv big man Roman Sorkin following his performance for the Israeli National Team.

“After a strong showing in Eurobasket with Israeli National Team, Maccabi Tel Aviv PF/C Roman Sorkin has garnered interest from POR, NYK & MIA per league sources. Sorkin, under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv, was one top bigs in Euroleague last season,” Begley posted on X.

Sorkin could be a nice depth piece

Sorkin, 29, has not played in the NBA, but has plenty of overseas experience. He spent last season in Israel, playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he averaged 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The big man has played in the United States at the collegiate level, playing four years at the University of Oregon. He went undrafted in the 2018 draft and opted to play overseas.

New York could use the extra big man depth in the event that Mitchell Robinson or one of their other centers misses time with an injury. Robinson will likely be limited at the start of this upcoming season, so adding another center as insurance could be a good idea.