Knicks’ shiny new point guard could change everything this season

The New York Knicks made headlines this offseason by signing Malcolm Brogdon to a non-guaranteed veteran minimum contract, a move that raised eyebrows given his resume.

A former Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and proven playoff contributor, Brogdon had offers elsewhere. Instead, he chose New York, betting on both himself and the Knicks’ chances of making a run at a championship.

“I come here with the expectation I’m going to make the team,” Brogdon said today. “I feel what I bring to the table and have to offer, I can help this team. The decision is out of my control but I feel like I have what it takes to help this team.”

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Why Brogdon chose the Knicks

At 31 years old, Brogdon isn’t chasing minutes or stats — he’s chasing wins. The Knicks presented him with an opportunity to do just that, and even on a non-guaranteed deal, he saw the bigger picture. New York has been steadily building toward title contention, and with Jalen Brunson emerging as a true franchise star, the supporting cast has become the deciding factor in how far this team can go.

For Brogdon, this isn’t about being the headliner. It’s about fitting into a system that already has a strong foundation, adding leadership, stability, and playoff experience to one of the NBA’s deepest rosters.

The perfect backup to Jalen Brunson

Brunson logged heavy minutes last season and carried a massive workload on offense. While he thrived, the Knicks were often left scrambling when he went to the bench. That’s where Brogdon steps in.

As a backup point guard, Brogdon offers something the Knicks lacked: a steady hand who can control pace, initiate offense, and keep the second unit moving. He averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists last season with the Washington Wizards — numbers that prove he’s still a reliable offensive weapon.

He doesn’t need the ball in his hands constantly, either. Brogdon can spot up alongside Brunson in dual-guard lineups, provide size and strength on switches defensively, and keep the offense afloat when Brunson rests.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A veteran who knows how to win

The Knicks aren’t just getting a talented guard; they’re getting a player who has been through playoff battles. Brogdon has shown he can step up under pressure, whether in Milwaukee, Indiana, or Boston. His ability to hit clutch shots and defend bigger guards makes him a valuable postseason asset — the kind of veteran presence every contending team needs on the bench.

For head coach Mike Brown, who is shifting the Knicks toward a more balanced, ball-movement heavy offense, Brogdon fits seamlessly. He’s unselfish, disciplined, and smart with the basketball. He doesn’t force plays; he makes the right ones.

Betting on fit over comfort

It would’ve been easy for Brogdon to sign with a team that could promise him more minutes or a guaranteed role. Instead, he took the harder road, choosing New York because he sees the potential for something greater. It’s a gamble — one that mirrors his playing style. Brogdon has always been about efficiency and timing, picking his spots and making them count. Signing with the Knicks might be the biggest example yet.

And if he makes the final roster, he won’t just be another role player. He’ll be one of the veteran stabilizers of a team with championship aspirations — exactly the role he seems ready to embrace.