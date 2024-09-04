Knicks’ sharpshooter could be a strong weapon off the bench in the 2024-25 season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have one of the deepest rotations in the NBA and will have starting-level players coming off of their bench now that Mikal Bridges is a part of the mix along with the injured players making a return. In particular, Donte DiVincenzo could be the team’s secret weapon out of the second unit after having a stellar season last year.

Donte DiVincenzo flourished with higher usage last season

DiVincenzo became the team’s starting shooting guard after outplaying Quentin Grimes through the early part of the season, and he didn’t relinquish that role the rest of the way. His usage increased dramatically following the injuries to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, averaging 21 points per game and shooting 38% from three in his last 35 games of the regular season.

Overall, last season was the best of his entire career, as he averaged 15.5 points playing in 81 games and finished behind only Luka Doncic and Steph Curry for most threes made with 267. His improved performance now gives the Knicks another bargain of a contract on their books, as his four-year, $46 million deal now appears to be one of the better value contracts in the league.

DiVincenzo addresses a big need for the Knicks

It is unlikely he will see that same level of usage in the 2024-25 season now that the Knicks are a fully healthy team, but they will not ignore his presence after the success he gave them last year. He perfectly addressed their previous spacing issue that haunted them in the 2023 playoffs by providing them with a reliable long-distance shooter to enhance the team’s offense.

He has experience being impactful as a reserve, as he spent most of his time with the Milwaukee Bucks playing in the second unit and played half of his games with the Golden State Warriors in that same capacity. How he will fit in with a deep Knicks team remains to be seen, and there is a good chance that he will have to make a big sacrifice in his game for the greater good of the team.

Despite that, his services will still be very welcomed by the Knicks, as he provides them with another capable player who can be plugged in at virtually any given moment throughout a game. He could be the team’s seventh player off of the bench, as Josh Hart will likely see the court more thanks to his overall versatility on both ends of the floor.

However, DiVincenzo has the capability to light up the stat sheet in a hurry, which makes him a leading candidate to win the league’s Sixth Man of The Year award. While it is still unclear just how big his role will be this season, he will likely be a very important piece for this Knicks team at some point throughout the long season.