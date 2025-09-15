Knicks’ second-year center could increase productivity next season

The New York Knicks’ most pressing question lies at center after their roster overhaul this summer.

New York’s bench has gone from worst to what could be first within seven days. Nevertheless, they may need to look deep in their ranks for a big man who can help them.

Knicks need solid option at center in 2025-26

Ariel Hukporti may find an increased role in New York’s attack in his second season. Mitchell Robinson — often injured — is always a threat to sit for a considerable time.

Hukporti played well in the time he received in the previous campaign. The 23-year-old had nine games with multiple blocks. Hukporti also showed sound technique in the pick-and-roll, as well as when facing up at the rim.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the year, the former second-round pick received praise from his teammates for his energy, as well as poise on both ends. Signs showed that Hukporti can take the next step for New York in 2025-26.

Hukporti has promise that New York can work with

New York’s second unit now has A-grade scorers who play fast. Hukporti could be of service in the pick-and-roll with Jordan Clarkson or Malcolm Brogdon.

The 7-foot big man’s opportunities will coincide with Robinson’s health. No matter, the Knicks’ front office is looking at other candidates to fill their bench prior to training camp, likely due to that factor at play.

They may, however, find the answer they’re looking for without having to raise their salary cap further. Thus, more playing time will only be good for the young center.