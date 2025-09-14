Knicks All-Star center inducted into Kentucky Hall of Fame

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns added another accolade to his already stacked resume. On Saturday, the five-time NBA All-Star was officially inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

The big man played one season at Kentucky, where he averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks as a freshman. He was named as a second-team All-American.

He was later drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft, where he evolved his game into becoming one of the best three-point shooting centers in league history.

Towns has averaged 20 or more points in the last nine seasons, and he has made the All-Star team five times and an All-NBA team three times. After spending his first nine seasons in Minnesota, he was traded to the Knicks right before the start of last season.

Towns has been a big addition for the Knicks

He continued his excellence with the Knicks, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game on 52% shooting from the field and 42% from three. He was one of the league’s top centers last season, and now he is set up to continue that success into next season.

The Knicks have very high expectations, with many believing that they can reach the finals. Towns and Jalen Brunson will be the two spearheading this group, with the hope that their dreams of winning a title become a reality.