Knicks to bring in old friend for a workout this week

The New York Knicks could bring back a familiar face as they finalize their roster. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported Sunday that the team plans to bring in guard Dennis Smith Jr. for a workout.

The guard is attempting an NBA comeback after spending last season with Real Madrid overseas.

The Knicks have familiarity with Smith, as he played with the team from 2018-20. In those three seasons, he averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists in 58 total games with them.

The 27-year-old has played in the NBA for seven seasons and has played for six different teams. He last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 56 games and averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Smith is a former lottery pick, as he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks ninth overall in the 2017 draft. The guard had a lot of hype following a strong rookie campaign where he averaged 15.2 points and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

However, he hasn’t lived up to his full potential since, and now he is looking to make it back in the league. The Knicks have loaded up their backcourt depth this summer, signing Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson.

New York has kept their eyes on other free agents as possible candidates to earn a roster spot. The odds are more in favor of Brogdon and Shamet, given that they can provide immediate help, but Smith could be a good depth piece to have as insurance.

Nevertheless, with training camp less than two weeks away, the Knicks will continue working out other free agents as they put the finishing touches on their title-contending roster for this upcoming season.