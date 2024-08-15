Knicks’ second-round rookie point guard could be a hidden gem next season

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are loaded up on guard and wing depth, poised to make a run at ending the extended title drought and be on the top of the NBA world. They have the big names like Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Mikal Bridges, but they also have some secret weapons that provide important minutes off the bench, one of which could potentially be the recently drafted guard from Marquette, Tyler Kolek.

Tyler Kolek could provide the Knicks with significantly improved playmaking off the bench

Kolek was projected to be a late first-round selection before finding himself being taken in the early part of the second round. Originally taken by the Portland Trail Blazers, the Knicks swung a trade to land Kolek and could end up utilizing his services immediately.

The Knicks lacked true playmaking from the second unit last season. In their last 50 regular season games, New York’s bench averaged just 4.2 assists per game, which was last in the NBA. They also had the second-worst assist-to-turnover ratio over that same span at just 1.51. While the bench performed very well defensively (46.7 defensive rating, best in NBA since Jan. 1), they needed more offensive creation for when Brunson was resting on the bench.

Kolek was outstanding in college and with the Knicks’ summer league squad

That’s where Kolek could come in and give them a massive boost in that department. After transferring to Marquette following his freshman year at George Mason, Kolek averaged 7.0 assists per game in three years with the Golden Eagles, and his resume includes a Big East Tournament MVP and a consensus second-team All-American selection.

Playing on the Knicks’ summer league squad, the 23-year-old showcased his passing even more by averaging 7.0 assists per game with just 1.4 turnovers a game in five summer league appearances. He demonstrated elite court vision with a knack for getting the ball moving and to his open teammates quickly.

The Knicks have high-level scorers off the bench that could complement Kolek’s skillset

The Knicks, meanwhile, are loaded with guards who are proficient at scoring from three-point range, most notably Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride. Kolek’s ability to generate offense off of drive and kicks could create wide-open looks for his teammates, which would be huge for the team’s second unit and take some pressure off of the starters to do all of the work offensively.

It is still unclear how head coach Tom Thibodeau would get Kolek involved in the rotation, as he would likely have to expand it to 10 players, which he hasn’t done for the greater part of the last two seasons. As of now, however, all signs are pointing towards Kolek being the official backup point guard for New York, with SNY’s Ian Begley stating last month that Kolek is ahead of newcomer Cam Payne on the depth chart for the backup spot.

Kolek could play a huge role for the Knicks in the 2024 season, and as he continues to develop as a player, he could be a crucial part of their bench unit for the larger part of the championship window. While nothing is guaranteed, New York could potentially have themselves the steal of the draft.