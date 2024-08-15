Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle making great rehab progress

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks still have a few weeks until camp and preseason, but things are trending in the right direction on multiple fronts. On Thursday, Ian Begley of SNY offered an update on both Jalen Brunson’s fractured hand and Julius Randle’s rehab from right shoulder surgery.

The Knicks Should Get Brunson Back Soon

As for Brunson, he’s expected to be ready for training camp after suffering the break in mid-May against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Brunson signed a brand new four-year, $156 million deal, providing the Knicks with a $113 million discount to help pay other players and reinforce the roster with championship aspirations.

Brunson is coming off an elite season, solidifying himself as the best player on the team, averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on .479 shooting from the field.

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Having him fully healthy will be excellent for the Knicks as they continue to develop chemistry out of the regular season.

Julius Randle’s Rehab Progress

In addition, Julius Randle is also making solid progress. His rehab has been going well after undergoing surgery in April. He’s expected to be reevaluated in September, but it’s still unlikely that he’s ready for the start of training camp. The hope is that Randle will be back by October 22 for the season opener against the Boston Celtics, but nothing can be guaranteed.

Randle’s Contract Year

At the very least, Randle should be ready to go around then, and given the fact he is essentially in a contract year, this will be a big campaign for him.

Randle made another All-Star appearance last year despite playing 46 games. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists, and shot .472 from the field. He’s owed $28.9 million this season and has a $30.1 million player option for the 2025–26 campaign. It is likely that he will opt out and look for a bigger deal unless he elects to take a similar path as Brunson and offer the Knicks a major pay cut to help continue building the team long-term.

Depth and Talent on the Knicks

Fortunately, the Knicks have essential depth and plenty of starting talent at their disposal this upcoming season. Both Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart will move into rotational roles, two players who would be starting on most teams. However, the Knicks need this level of competency to compete with Boston, who easily secured another NBA Finals victory and maintain their status as the top dog.