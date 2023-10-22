Knicks running out of time to get Immanuel Quickley extension done

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have just one more day to get an extension done with guard Immanuel Quickley, and so far, there has been little motion in talks.

The 24-year-old will become a restricted free agent next offseason if New York can’t agree on an extension by Monday. Despite this ongoing situation, Quickley’s mindset is focused strictly on the basketball court.

“Quick has been coming in every day to do his job. He’s had a great attitude,” Jalen Brunson told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “He’s mentally ready to go and that’s all you can ask of him. He’s been a true professional.”

The Knicks are Taking Immanuel Quickley’s Contract Discussions Down to the Wire

Quickley’s extension talks have been one of the hottest topics surrounding the team since the offseason began. Reports have suggested that last year’s Sixth Man of The Year runner-up was seeking a lucrative deal over $100 million but that the Knicks might not want to reach that figure.

The two-way combo guard endured a breakout season in 2022, as he averaged 14.9 points while shooting 45% from the floor and 37% from three, and also played tremendous perimeter defense.

Quickley is an integral piece of the Knicks’ growing core, but given that they already have three $100+ million contracts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team look to secure a contract in the $80-85 million range.

Nevertheless, Quickley will be a key player for the Knicks this year, and after Monday’s deadline, the focus will shift entirely towards the season. The Knicks start off their season against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Oct. 25 (7 p.m. EST, ESPN).

