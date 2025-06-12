Knicks’ rumored Kevin Durant interest fizzles — but another move may be coming

The New York Knicks are staring at a crossroads again, and this time, the stakes feel impossibly high for the front office.

After falling just short of the NBA Finals, the air around Madison Square Garden is thick with rumors, frustration, and urgency.

Fans believed this could’ve been the year, but Indiana exposed every depth issue, forcing leadership to reassess everything.

Now, without a head coach and with a roster that needs reshaping, the Knicks are stuck between patience and swinging big.

Conflicting reports cloud Kevin Durant trade buzz

There’s no escaping the Kevin Durant rumors — they’ve taken over headlines, even if they seem like a long shot.

Shams Charania of ESPN stirred the pot, reporting that New York was one of several teams in the hunt for Durant.

That idea was quickly met with skepticism as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post threw cold water on the rumor.

Durant still remains under contract in Phoenix, but his frustrations are real, and the Knicks have always dreamed big.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the ultimate pipe dream

While Durant feels like a fantasy, landing Giannis Antetokounmpo borders on something out of a Marvel multiverse plot.

Sure, the Bucks are reeling and his future feels less stable, but the Knicks may not have the ammo left.

They spent years hoarding picks, only to go all-in on acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last summer.

With their draft capital drained, any deal now would likely require gutting the current core, which comes with risk.

Knicks could choose to run it back and add depth

There’s always the path of least resistance — keeping the roster mostly intact and patching holes around the edges.

Running it back with Bridges and Towns while boosting bench production might be safer, but it doesn’t guarantee progress.

Towns and Bridges gave them a new offensive ceiling, but they still couldn’t keep up with Indiana in crunch time.

The lack of reliable depth was glaring, and by the time the Knicks adjusted, the series had already slipped away.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The coaching vacancy adds another twist to the summer drama

Tom Thibodeau’s exit adds another layer of complexity, as the Knicks now need to pair a coach with their vision.

The new hire will likely impact roster decisions, especially if the front office prioritizes modern spacing and ball movement.

Will they chase a player-focused leader, or lean on someone experienced in playoff pressure? That choice could steer everything.

Durant might not come, and Giannis might be unreachable — but the Knicks can’t afford a summer without some strategic changes.

