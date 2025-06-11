Knicks should re-sign reliable backup sharpshooter this offseason

The New York Knicks will evaluate their roster needs and determine what areas need improvement. The main thing that hurt them in the playoffs was the lack of depth, as they were overly reliant on their starting unit to carry the load on both ends of the floor.

Knicks should bring back Landry Shamet for depth

However, one bench player emerged towards the end of the season and should find his way back onto the roster next season. That player is Landry Shamet, who is now an unrestricted free agent after playing on a one-year deal this past season.

Shamet’s playing time was rather inconsistent during the regular season, as he didn’t become a regular fixture in the rotation until the end of the season. However, he made the most of his opportunity, as he averaged 12.2 points on 49.3% shooting from beyond the arc in his last 10 games of the regular season.

Unfortunately, his playing time diminished significantly in the playoffs. He was essentially out of the rotation until the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and by the time he re-entered, the team was already in a 0-2 series hole.

Shamet has shown to provide a positive impact

However, Shamet provided a positive impact in his minutes. He posted the Knicks’ highest plus-minus in the ECF at +21, making a strong impact on both ends of the floor. His performance should warrant the Knicks re-signing him in free agency for a bigger role under a different head coach.

Depth has been a key problem for New York, especially scoring. They were last in bench points per game during the regular season, as the second unit lacks a true top scoring option. Shamet could provide them with strong perimeter shooting and a quick trigger, as they need a willing scorer.

A new head coach might be willing to give Shamet a much bigger role should he return, and he could be a sneaky high-value signing. Ultimately, more will be known about the Knicks’ willingness to bring back Shamet as the offseason continues, but he should be on their radar.