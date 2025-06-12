Knicks linked to potential five-team showdown for future Hall of Famer

The New York Knicks are at a crossroads — one filled with questions, no coach, and major decisions waiting to be made.

After an emotional and exhausting playoff run, the franchise is now staring down an offseason that could reshape everything.

While a Karl-Anthony Towns trade remains a possibility, flipping him for a veteran like Kevin Durant raises more questions than answers.

Durant is still elite, but swapping a 29-year-old cornerstone for a 36-year-old nearing the twilight of his career is complicated.

The Durant move feels tempting, but there’s risk hiding beneath the surface

On paper, Durant to the Knicks sounds like a dream — a legitimate superstar joining a rising contender in the Mecca.

But that dream comes with a steep cost, both financially and in terms of roster balance and long-term flexibility.

Durant is owed $54.7 million next season and is nearing the end of a massive four-year extension from his Brooklyn days.

That’s not just money — that’s cap space, future moves, and probably multiple young pieces heading out the door to make it work.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Karl-Anthony Towns question still looms large

Karl-Anthony Towns had a strong first year in New York, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds with elite shooting splits.

Yet, his defensive lapses in the playoffs reopened old wounds and led to internal debates about his long-term fit.

If the Knicks truly want a different identity, moving Towns could unlock options — but Durant isn’t a simple replacement.

There’s no denying Durant’s scoring touch, but his age and recent injury history make this feel more like a patch than a plan.

Could Mikal Bridges be the key to a bigger swing?

Another potential trade chip is Mikal Bridges, whose contract is far more manageable than Durant’s — and he’s still ascending.

Moving Bridges and additional assets for Durant might soften the blow of losing Towns, but it comes with its own gamble.

Durant would bring star power and offensive polish, but the depth chart would be left paper-thin without key supporting players.

Depth was already an issue late last season, and trading away youth and flexibility could double down on that concern.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Knicks must weigh headline value against basketball logic

What’s most important now is direction — and the Knicks can’t afford to chase headlines while ignoring basketball reality.

Durant still offers incredible shot-making and playoff experience, but building around him takes careful roster construction.

It’s the kind of move that wins press conferences but could stretch a team too thin by the time April arrives.

According to Shams Charania, Durant’s reps are weighing options that include New York, Miami, Minnesota, Houston, and San Antonio.

Whether the Knicks are seriously in the mix remains to be seen, but if they are — this will define their next few years.

